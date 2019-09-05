Woman shot after she entered home while resident was in bathtub

BALDWIN COUNTY — UPDATE 12:40 P.M.: The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information on the shooting that happened on Collier Loop Thursday:

The female resident of the home in the 9500 block of Collier Loop was in the tub when her two little girls came in and said somebody was in the house.

She grabbed a gun to confront the intruder, who happened to be the 44-year-old woman who used to live in the house with the current resident’s husband/boyfriend.

There was an argument and it appears the 44-year-old reached for the gun, it went off and she was airlifted to the hospital.

A grand jury will review the case for possible charges

Original story

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near Daphne.

The incident happened on Collier Loop at about 11 a.m. Thursday. A 44-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to a local hospital.

The woman was a former tenant of the house and she went there to retrieve some items. An altercation occurred between her and the current homeowner, and she was shot.

A woman was detained and is being questioned by the sheriff’s office.

Daphne Middle School issued a soft lockdown for an hour after the shooting as a precaution.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.