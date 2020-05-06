BCSO: Bay Minette man runs from deputies, arrested on drug charges

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Bay Minette man was arrested Tuesday after running from deputies during a traffic stop. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says Jonathan Herbert Brown was wanted on several warrants by Foley Police. BCSO confirms Brown ran from deputies on foot, but was caught a short time later.

Brown was arrested in Bay Minette on several drug charges. He was also charged with resisting arrest and attempting to elude deputies.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories