BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Bay Minette man was arrested Tuesday after running from deputies during a traffic stop. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says Jonathan Herbert Brown was wanted on several warrants by Foley Police. BCSO confirms Brown ran from deputies on foot, but was caught a short time later.
Brown was arrested in Bay Minette on several drug charges. He was also charged with resisting arrest and attempting to elude deputies.
LATEST STORIES
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg resting comfortably after nonsurgical treatment for benign gallbladder condition
- BCSO: Bay Minette man runs from deputies, arrested on drug charges
- Curbside touch-ups: Florida salon still managing to serve clients amid lockdown
- Trump tours, touts mask factory — but no mask for him
- Restaurant owner serving local law enforcement during pandemic