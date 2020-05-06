BCSO: Bay Minette man runs from deputies, arrested on drug charges

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Bay Minette man was arrested Tuesday after running from deputies during a traffic stop. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says Jonathan Herbert Brown was wanted on several warrants by Foley Police. BCSO confirms Brown ran from deputies on foot, but was caught a short time later.

Brown was arrested in Bay Minette on several drug charges. He was also charged with resisting arrest and attempting to elude deputies.

LATEST STORIES