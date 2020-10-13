BBB alerting consumers of a spoofing scam involving Amazon Prime Days

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Monde Donaldson with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Central & South Alabama is alerting consumers of a spoofing scam involving Amazon Prime Days scheduled for October 13-14.

The BBB says phone calls are being made to consumers and show up on caller ID’s as originating from a BBB office.

The caller is posing as an Amazon employee claiming to need information about the consumer’s account, an order that was placed, a missing package, or something related to Amazon.

The caller is insistent, using a story such as a credit card was declined or a package lost.

How does the Scam Work?

You answer the phone, and it is a recorded message claiming to be from Amazon stating there is a problem with your Amazon account.

The message ranges from a fraudulent charge on your Prime card to a lost or damaged package to an unfulfilled order for an iPhone 10.

But no matter what the recording is, these scammers have the same goal: getting your personal information.

The con artists will either outright ask for credit card and account login details.

Or, they will request remote access to your computer under the guise of “helping” to solve the issue.

Also lookout for a confusing twist on this scam. The con artists are spoofing other organizations’ phone numbers to help disguise their calls and lend them credibility – including BBB’s number!

What can consumers do?

Be skeptical of email and unsolicited calls. Some departments at Amazon will call customers, but Amazon will never ask you to disclose or verify sensitive personal information or offer you a refund you do not expect. Amazon will never ask you to make a payment outside of their website and will never ask you for remote access to your device.

Ignore unsolicited messages that ask for personal information. Amazon will also never send you an unsolicited message that asks you to provide sensitive personal information, such as your tax ID, bank account number or credit card information.

Ignore calls for immediate action. Scammers try to get you to act before you think by creating a sense of urgency. Don’t fall for it.

Beware of requests to pay via wire transfer, prepaid debit card or CashApp (such as MoneyPak, iTunes or similar cards). These are almost always a sign of fraud.

(such as MoneyPak, iTunes or similar cards). These are almost always a sign of fraud. Report it to Amazon . Any customer that receives a questionable email or call from a person impersonating an Amazon employee report them to Amazon customer service. Amazon investigates these complaints and will take action, if warranted.

Any customer that receives a questionable email or call from a person impersonating an Amazon employee report them to Amazon customer service. Amazon investigates these complaints and will take action, if warranted. Report to the Better Business Bureau. You may call us at anytime at 800-824-5274 or BBB.org.

LATEST STORIES: