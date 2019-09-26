BB gun brought to school, Thomasville student suspended

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomasville City Schools confirm a student was suspended for bringing a BB gun to school earlier this week.
We’re told the incident occurred at Thomasville Elementary School. Thomasville Police are investigating.
by: Blake Brown
