BB gun brought to school, Thomasville student suspended

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomasville City Schools confirm a student was suspended for bringing a BB gun to school earlier this week.

We’re told the incident occurred at Thomasville Elementary School. Thomasville Police are investigating.

