UPDATE: Bayou La Batre attorney says notice for shutting off water services for past-due customers was posted in error

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (7:27 p.m.): The Attorney for the City of Bayou La Batre Utilites board said the disconnect notice for water services was posted in error.

The Board of Utilities will have a special board meeting Tuesday, April 21, to discuss policy and procedures for water disconnection of customers for non-payment.

The city posted the following message on Facebook:

From the Attorney for the City Of Bayou La Batre Utilities Board.

At the request of the Utilities Board Chairman, please remove from the City’s Facebook the post which informs Bayou La Batre Utilities Board customers of the notice of non-payment that will result in disconnections on Monday April 20th. The disconnect notice that was requested to be posted was in error.

The Board of Utilities will be scheduling a special Board meeting for Tuesday April 21st at 5:30 pm to discuss the policy and procedures for disconnection of customers for non-payment. City of Bayou La Batre

The Utilities Board of the City of Bayou La Batre announced Thursday that it will shut off water services on Monday, April 20, at 7 a.m. for customers with a past due amount, according to the city’s Facebook page.

The lobby of the office is closed because of COVID-19, but the city is processing payments through the nightdrop box. Payments must be placed in an envelope and include a name, address and account number.

LATEST STORIES