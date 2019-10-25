Bayou La Batre Police Chief announces retirement

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chief Clifton Adams announces retirement after dedicating 26 1/2 years of service to the Bayou La Batre Police Department.
His retirement will be effective November 1st.
Chief Adams’ retirement plans include spending more time with his family and traveling.
The Bayou La Batre Police Department wishes him the best and congratulates him for his hard work and dedication to the force.
