Bayou La Batre Police Chief announces retirement

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chief Clifton Adams announces retirement after dedicating 26 1/2 years of service to the Bayou La Batre Police Department.

His retirement will be effective November 1st.

Chief Adams’ retirement plans include spending more time with his family and traveling.

The Bayou La Batre Police Department wishes him the best and congratulates him for his hard work and dedication to the force.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories