Bayou La Batre Blessing of the Fleet postponed to 2022

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — One event that won’t be happening this weekend is the annual Blessing of the Fleet in Bayou la Batre.

WKRG News 5 contacted St. Margaret Parish, which puts on the blessing each year. They say they are looking forward to bringing back the blessing, the boat parade and all of the other activities next year.

The event is held on the first Sunday in May and has been a tradition dating back hundreds of years in Europe, where fishermen sought blessings to ensure good fishing.