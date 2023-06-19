UPDATE 11:00 PM: Bay Minette Police have arrested two people following an altercation outside of the Walmart Monday night. They are Destin Evans and Nicquavis Anderson. Police say Evans is the one who fired a shot at Anderson, but he and no one else was hurt. Charges are pending in the case.

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bay Minette Police and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart store Monday night around 8 p.m.

Chief Al Tolbert tells WKRG News 5 two men got into a fight outside of the store, before one of the men ran inside. Initial reports indicated the suspect, who has not been identified, entered the store with a gun. Chief Tolbert says no shots were ever fired inside of the store and there were no injuries reported. A shot was fired outside of the store, he says. Tolbert tells us the victim is the one who entered the store, while the suspect drove away.

Law enforcement officers are conducting a search inside of the store as a precaution, but it’s expected to reopen soon.

“The Bay Minette Police Department along with Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, ALEA, and Coastal Police are currently out at Walmart, 701 McMeans Avenue, Bay Minette Al. Bay Minette Police Department received numerous calls at approximately 7:55 Pm regarding two black males fighting in the parking lot on the outside of the store. At this time there is no active threat. Information obtained from witnesses, the victim, and store surveillance indicate there was a fight on the outside of the store. One individual brandished a handgun and fired at the other male subject. The individual who was shot at ran inside the store. The male subject with the gun ran to a vehicle in the parking lot and left the location. The altercation took place on the outside of the store. No one was injured. We have identified the suspect and the vehicle he left in. Officers are actively looking for the suspect now. When more information is available BMPD will provide that to the public,” said Chief Al Tolbert.