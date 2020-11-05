UPDATE: Bay Minette police search for missing inmate

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE 9:11 a.m. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an escaped inmate. BCSO says the inmate, Jose Andres Rosado-Ortiz, left the corrections center around 2:30 AM wearing an orange jumpsuit. The sheriff’s office says it appears Rosado-Ortiz was able to get out of the corrections center due to ongoing construction.







Rosado-Ortiz is considered dangerous due to his past history of burglary, gun and drug charges. He was awaiting transfer to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on a firearms conviction.

Rosado-Ortiz is Hispanic, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

The last known address was Robertsdale, AL. but he has also lived in Mobile, AL. He also frequents the New Orleans, LA. area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office 251-937-0202 or the United States Marshals Service in Mobile.

Update 9:02 a.m. — According to the Baldwin County Sheriff, the escaped inmate was last seen in his jail jumpsuit. Authorities are not sure if the inmate has been spotted outside of the jail since the search began.

Original story — The Bay Minette police chief has confirmed that officers are looking for an escaped inmate. It’s not clear where the inmate escaped from or where they were last spotted.

