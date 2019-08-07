Bay Minette Police make big bust at Dollar General

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bay Minette Police responded to a Dollar General store Tuesday after receiving a call of a theft in progress.

After arriving on scene officers made contact with David Wells of Fairhope, Shelbie Smith of Robertsdale and Clifford Clemens of Bay Minette. During the investigation officers found 23 grams of Methamphetamine, 4 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of cocaine, controlled substance pills and drug paraphernalia.

David Wells and Shelbie Smith were both arrested and charged with two counts each of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance with a bond of $5000 each. Possession of Marijuana 1st with a bond of $3000 each. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with a bond of $500 each and Distribution of Controlled Substance with a bond of $10,000 each.

Clifford Clemens was arrested and charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance with a bond of $5000, Possession of Marijuana 1st with a bond of $3000, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with a bond of $500, Distribution of Controlled Substance with a bond of $10,000 and Theft of Property with a bond of $500.

All three subjects remain in jail and have not made bond yet.