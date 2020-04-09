Bay Minette man charged with DUI, believed to have stolen items from Summerdale tire store

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Matthew Hadley of Bay Minette has been charged with DUI. Additional charges are pending.

Unedited press release:

Officers of the Summerdale Police Department assisted by Officers of the Foley Police Department stopped a Silver Volkswagen car traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Hwy 59 Through Summerdale. The vehicle was estimated to be traveling in excess of one hundred miles per hour. The vehicle was eventually stopped in Foley near Abbey Lane. The vehicle was driven by Matthew Hadley of Bay Minette. Mr. Hadley was charged with DUI by Foley Police at the scene. Incident to the arrest of Mr. Hadley his vehicle was impounded and inventoried. Found in his vehicle were four brand new tires, a computer, a television, video surveillance cameras, automotive parts, and supplies. When officers found these items, they found paperwork belonging to Gulf Coast Tires in Summerdale Alabama. Additional Officers arrived at Gulf Coast Tires and found that the business had been burglarized and that the items are presumed to have been stolen from the business. Mr. Hadley has refused to answer questions concerning the incident and was booked in Foley Jail for DUI. This case is currently under investigation and other charges will be filed at the conclusion of the investigation.

Summerdale Police Department