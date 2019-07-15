Bay Minette K-9 helps make drug arrest

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new K-9 with the Bay Minette Police Department is helping out and he’s only been on the job a short time.

News 5 first introduced you to Jax in May, when we tagged along for training in Atmore.

Here is the most recent release from the Bay Minette Police Department:

On July 15, 2019 Bay Minette Police stopped Ambrosia N Otto for a traffic violation. During the course of the traffic stop the Patrol Officer detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Otto admitted to possessing glass pipes used for smoking marijuana. After Otto gave the officer the pipes she was detained for further investigation.

The Patrol Officer deployed his K-9 partner Jax to conduct a search of the vehicle. K-9 Jax alerted to odor of narcotics emitting from the trunk area of the vehicle. Upon searching the car officers found approximately 129 grams of high-grade marijuana hidden in the trunk of the car. Otto was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marjuana and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Otto has since bonded out of jail on the listed charges.

K-9 Jax should be recognized for his achievements. Since we have placed K-9 Jax in service he is responsible for 22 drug arrest and the seizure of various amounts of narcotics. This is significant for a new K-9 team. K-9 Jax and his handler have bonded well together and are making a difference in our city.

Anyone who has any information regarding criminal activity in the Bay Minette are urged to call the Bay Minette Police Department at 251-580-2559/251-580-tips or email your information to tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us.