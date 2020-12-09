Bay Minette Christmas Fest canceled

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Board of Directors of the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce has canceled the 38th annual Christmas Fest scheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 12,

In light of the rise in COVID cases in Baldwin County, and Governor Ivey’s extension of the Safer at Home order, this decision was made in the best interest of the community. While 2020 has proven to be full of challenges, and while the Chamber was hoping to end the year with a positive community event, the Chamber decided to cancel this event as the responsible decision to make.

“This is very hard decision for the Chamber; however, we have decided to cancel this event due to recent announcements from the Governor’s office and guidelines issued by the state health officer,” says Tripp Ward, Chairman of the North Baldwin Chamber Board, “Our focus as a Chamber, now, turns to opportunities in 2021 to continue to serve our community and our businesses.”

Christmas Fest, which was scheduled for 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, along with the annual Christmas Parade and live performance from the Modern Eldorados will not take place. Associated events hosted by local businesses such as Pancakes with Santa hosted by Pearl and Addies, Photos with Santa by Mataya Buck Photography & Deep Roots Photography, and the Annual Car Show are assessing recent changes and will be making announcements as soon as possible.

“We appreciate the support of our sponsors and vendors who always make this event possible, and while this is not the desired outcome, we know that this is the best decision for keeping our community safe this holiday season,” Ashley Jones Davis, Executive Director of the Chamber said. “We continue to encourage our community to support our local vendors and businesses as they shop this holiday season and are looking forward to the festival returning in 2021.”

Christmas Fest vendors and parade participants will be contacted by Chamber staff this week regarding refund details. Festival T-shirts that were preordered can be picked up from the North Baldwin Chamber office (a limited number of additional T-shirts are available for sale).

For more information, you can contact the North Baldwin Chamber office at 251-937-5665.

