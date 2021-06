MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Battleship Causeway is closed near exit 30, the I-10 interchange, to mile marker 42 due to flooding. The Alabama Department of Transportation urges drivers to take an alternate route, which would include the I-10 Bayway, while the Battleship Causeway is closed.

Tropical Storm Claudette continues to dump heavy rain across the Gulf Coast with gusts of wind and the potential for tornadoes.

