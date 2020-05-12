Barks and Beer: New business opens in downtown Mobile amid pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While most businesses are reopening under the amended Safer at Home order, one bar in downtown Mobile opened to customers for the first time today!

“I’ve never seen anything like this and that makes it exciting for me,” said dog owner Cris Smith.

It’s a first in Mobile, and owner Jim Ivy says there’s not a bar like this on the Gulf Coast. He said he got the idea when he visited his daughter in Chattanooga and saw a similar venue. Ivy, a former home builder, said he knew he wanted to bring the concept back to the Port City.

He didn’t know Brewhounds would be able to open until Friday, when Gov. Kay Ivey announced the new amended Safer at Home order.

“We have the tape on the floor and the X’s where people are supposed to stand,” Ivy said.

After customers check-in, they can grab a drink and go out to the park.

“My dog Rudy is a border collie, obsessed with frisbee catching and agility work, so we’re very excited that this is open,” Smith said.

About 8,000 square feet of play space allows for plenty of social distancing.

“We have the areas split up where you don’t have, the biggest area we have out there I think is four people,” Ivy said.

Still, Ivy says the pandemic took a toll on opening day.

“Hasn’t been as good as I hoped it would be, but i think that’s because today’s the first day,” Ivy said.

But he thinks the outdoor space will help his business.

“A bar where you’re inside, you’re so close to everybody else and you really don’t have that distance that they say we need now at least the six feet,” Ivy said.

Customers said they agree. “I know it’s outside. We passed by a few times. I know that it has a lot of outdoor space, so I feel comfortable being here,” Smith said.

Smith said Brewhounds is his and Rudy’s new spot and they hope it’s around for a long time.

Brewhounds is a membership based club. Dog owners must first fill out THIS FORM to bring their pets. Anyone without a dog is welcome to go, drink, and watch the pups with no form needed.

