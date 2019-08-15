Man accused of dumping body behind salon held on $1 million bond

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Now that snapper season is closed in federal waters, we travelled with Capt. George Pfeiffer aboard the Emerald Spirit to see what else is available for those who want to experience offshore fishing.

Capt. George Pfeiffer, Action Charter Service: "Yeah, this presents a chance to get to do something else. To show everybody that the red snapper’s not the only kind of fish out here. There’s been a lot of emphasis put on that fish and I guess they kind of forgot about everything else. There’s a lot of other things out here that probably a lot of people haven’t seen before. We’ve got lots of different species. They yellow-edged grouper, barrel grouper, snowy grouper, tile fish and of course when you get out here, you never know what’s going to happen. Fishing changes from one moment to the next, whether wahoo, dolphin, marlin while you’re also trying to tuna fish. This, as you can tell, is absolutely gorgeous. It’s a ton of fun. We barbecue at night, we sword fish, we do the off-shore fishing in the evening and in the morning. We still bottom fish on the way out, you know on the first morning and on the way back in on the second day so we cover everything. It’s a great trip.We teach everybody. We want them to know how to do it so that they can catch the fish properly as well, you know, so we show them what to do, how to do it and we explain why and in the different conditions. Makes a world of difference, you know, rather than somebody just standing there being a by-stander when you can participate in it and know what you’re doing. Once they understand how to do it they’re going to want to come back and do it again."