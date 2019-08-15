Man accused of dumping body behind salon held on $1 million bond

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Donald Barbee is being held on a $1 million bond for a murder charge.

Barbee was arrested after surveillance video from a Pensacola salon captured him dumping a body behind the building.

Barbee’s next court hearing is Sept. 5. He has a prior history of sex charges, including failure to as a sex offender charges in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas. He’s spent at least five years in prison.

Jeremiah Monahan, an assistant state attorney, said he has previously been charged with rape but he was not certain it was a conviction as of Thursday afternoon. 

