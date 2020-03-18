Baptist Hospital Pensacola asking family members, friends not to visit patients

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Pensacola’s Baptist Hospital is asking family members and friends of loved ones there not to visit and instead use mobile devices to visit with people in the hospital or outpatient areas. In a press release, the hospital said the decision was made with careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The hospital said exceptions would be made for patients who have loved ones crucial to the delivery of their treatment and care. The caregiver must be well and not exhibiting any signs of illness.

For more information, the hospital said there is additional information here.