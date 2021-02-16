Baldwin EMC sends crews to assist in power restoration in Mississippi

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin EMC sent 12 employees to assist Southern Pine Electric Cooperative in Taylorsville, Miss., with power restoration efforts after a severe winter storm in the area. The crews departed from Baldwin EMC’s Summerdale headquarters on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and included employees from the operations and transportation departments.

Baldwin EMC’s crews packed food, water and other necessary items to help them work in the elements. Along with their standard supplies, they have also included the proper personal protective equipment to work safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When Hurricane Sally came through our area, Southern Pine Electric was one of many cooperatives that sent employees to help us,” says Mark Ingram, Baldwin EMC’s vice president of corporate services and public relations. “So when they put out the call for help, we were eager to return the favor. That’s one of the many benefits of being part of a nationwide network of electric cooperatives. We’re there for each other in times of need.”

Southern Pine Electric serves more than 65,500 meters in south-central Mississippi. The cooperative’s headquarters are in Taylorsville, with branch offices in Newton, Brandon, New Hebron and Hattiesburg.

Baldwin EMC is a member-owned electric cooperative serving more than 80,000 accounts in Baldwin and Monroe counties in southwest Alabama, including Alabama’s Gulf Coast.