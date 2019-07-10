Baldwin EMC ready to restore power if needed

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Officials with Baldwin Electric Member Cooperative (EMC) are monitoring the potential threat of a tropical system later this week.

“Baldwin EMC has a disaster emergency plan in place and ready to activate if needed,” said cooperative spokesperson Mark Ingram.

“We have fine-tuned our disaster plan, so we can be ready to respond should the storm hit our area, and begin restoring power as safely and quickly as possible. We want to assure our members we are prepared should ‘Invest 92L’ impact our service area,” he continued.

Baldwin EMC staff say now is the time to make sure you have your plans in order should the storm approach our area.

Baldwin EMC services over 77,000 households across Baldwin and Monroe Counties.