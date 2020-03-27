Baldwin EMA director says medical supply levels good, for now

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) –With horror stories coming from some of the larger cities about the shortage of medical supplies and equipment, we wanted to find out how things look at home. In Baldwin County, supply levels are good, for now.

Hospitals, medical professionals, first responders, they can only fight this pandemic if they have the ammunition they need and so far, according to Baldwin County Emergency Management Director Zach Hood, they do. “Right now we are in the green on all the equipment.”

But that could change at any time. So, every afternoon EMA Director Zach Hood has a conference call with all of the hospitals, health care groups and first responders to make sure they have what they need. “Right now they are not burdened,” he says, “but they are working through challenges.”

Those challenges include people just showing up at a hospital or Urgent Care facility to be tested without calling first.

“There is not anyone here that can tell you when this will end,” says Hood. “There is no way to know when this will end.” So in the meantime, he says to be part of the solution by following the guidelines and not part of the problem by ignoring them.

