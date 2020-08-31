Baldwin County teenager falls from truck and dies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County teenager was killed early Sunday after he fell from a truck.
According to ALEA, 19-year-old Garrett Phillips of Robertsdale died when he fell from a truck that was traveling along Kent Road in western Escambia County, northwest of Atmore. Another 19-year-old was driving the truck.
Phillips was the son of a Loxley Police lieutenant.
