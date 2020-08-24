Baldwin County Schools superintendent: School to continue as scheduled this week

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler says schools will continue as scheduled this week amid tropical weather concerns.

Tyler released the following statement Monday:

Parents,



I hope you are staying dry on this soggy start to our week. At this time, I expect we will be in school for the remainder of the week. Marco continues to be a rain maker for our area but thankfully we won’t have to worry about that storm for too much longer. Laura is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico as we move into Tuesday and is still forecast to head west of our area. We will continue to watch Laura, especially as the storm enters the Gulf when forecast tracks should narrow. I encourage you to do the same.

For now, we are continuing as scheduled. If anything does change, we will be in contact with you.

Thank you and be safe out there.

Eddie Tyler,

Superintendent

