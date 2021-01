MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A school resource officer in Baldwin County is facing a DUI charge in Mobile.

Lisa Ann Bedgood, 38, was arrested early Sunday morning in Mobile. She was booked on a DUI charge just before 2 a.m. and released about five hours later.

Bedgood is a school resource officer at Delta Elementary. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says Bedgood has been placed on administrative leave.