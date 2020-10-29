Baldwin County Public Schools to remain open Friday, except Perdido School and possibly Bay Minette Middle School

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler said Thursday Baldwin County Public Schools will remain open Friday, with the exception of Perdido School and possibly Bay Minette Middle School.

The following message was sent out to parents Thursday afternoon:

Parents,

Most of Baldwin County’s Public Schools will be open for regular operation tomorrow. This includes bus service, after school care, sports and extracurricular activities.

Perdido School will remain closed tomorrow due to power failures in that area.

Bay Minette Middle School MAY be closed as well but we will make that decision later this evening as we are awaiting word from Alabama Power on the restoration of power at their facility. We will communicate directly with parents from Bay Minette Middle School before 7 p.m. tonight.

Closing some schools while others remain open is a new precedent for Baldwin County Public Schools. While unusual, this is a good opportunity for us to test the process for closing schools during COVID. Our COVID plans call for the closure of schools which become a hotspot. This would not require the closure of all schools but just those which are affected. Very similar to what we will be doing tomorrow.

As always, thank you so very much for trusting us with your children and please keep the folks in northern Baldwin County and those throughout our county in your prayers as they are without power and dealing with damage.

Eddie Tyler,

Superintendent

