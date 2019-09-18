Baldwin County private schools receive AEDs

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The leading cause of death at schools across the country is sudden cardiac arrest. But it doesn’t have to be with the help of one little machine.

An Automatic External Defibrillator saved Bayside Academy coach Mark Lasseter’s life just two years ago. “People that knew CPR understood the importance of it, people who knew how to run the AED machines, saved my life.”

After collapsing at school, two third grade students alerted teachers who grabbed the device and got his heart started again. “There needs to be one in private schools, businesses, offices. You never know when somebody is going to fall out and this will absolutely save lives,” says Lasseter.

Ten thousand dollars worth of AEDs went to six Baldwin County private schools thanks to the efforts of Baldwin County’s emergency medical community, including South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, Medstar and Thomas Hospital.

“I don’t think the problem is if schools have AEDs, do they have enough?” Dr. Robert Robichaux works with Cardiology Associates, another sponsor of the event. He says last year nationwide, there were 350 thousand cardiac emergencies at schools. Seven thousand of them involved children.

“Every minute that is lost is an increased risk in a person not making it,” says Robichaux.

Coach Lasseter is living proof it works. “I have a second chance at life now because of what they knew.”

Public schools are mandated to have a certain number of the devices on campus depending on the size of the campus. There is no such mandate for private schools and there is no doubt they can make a difference in life or death.