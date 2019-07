BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals are searching for Misty Whigham. She has an active probation warrant and is wanted by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Whigham also has warrants with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Creole Police Department. It’s not clear what crimes Whigham may have committed.

Whigham is known to visit the Theodore area. If you know where Whigham is at, call 251-937-0202.