WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT/WKRG) — A pilot from Baldwin County made an emergency landing near Birmingham Friday afternoon.

The small plane landed on I-22 in Walker County.

Officials say the plane did not crash but landed safely near mile marker 58 after the plane lost power.

The pilot, James Sirmon, was not hurt.

Sirmon was able to restart the aircraft and taxi off the interstate to a nearby parking lot for further inspection.