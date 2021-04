DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WKMG/WKRG/BIKER DAD) -- You can almost hear Waylon singing, "good 'ole boys, never meanin' no harm" as you watch the scene unfold on camera. Only it's not a 1970s Dodge jumping a Daytona Beach draw bridge. It's a silver SUV. And this isn't the first time this has happened this year. Back in March a motorcycle rider pulled a similar stunt on the same bridge during bike week.

The SUV was recorded smashing through both sets of traffic arms and jumping the bridge.