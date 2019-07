ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Robertsdale man has been arrested and charged with raping a girl under the age of 16.

Juan Balderas Chimalhua was booked into the Baldwin County jail on Friday on a second-degree rape charge.

According to Alabama law, a person commits the crime of rape in the second degree if a person engages in sexual intercourse with someone younger than 16 and older than 12.

Chimalhua is being held without bond as of Sunday. An immigration hold was placed on him.