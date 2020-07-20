Baldwin County JROTC Unit earns high award

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Baldwin County High School’s Air Force JROTC for earning the Distinguished Unit Award for 2019-2020. According to a press release, “This award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations, and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America.

The objectives of the Air Force JROTC program are to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship and life skills; promote community service; instill responsibility, charter and self-discipline through character education; and to provide instruction in air and space fundamentals. Enrollment is open to students in the ninth through twelfth grades.

Photo courtesy: City of Bay Minette

Photo courtesy: City of Bay Minette

Photo courtesy: City of Bay Minette

Air Force JROTCis located on close to 890 high schools across the United States and in selected schools in Europe, the Pacific, and in Puerto Rico. Air Force JROTC enrollment includes more than 125,000 cadets who do more than 1.5 million hours of community service each year.”

