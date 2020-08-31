Baldwin County High School suspends sports activities until further notice

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Facebook post Monday afternoon says Baldwin County High School sports activities have been canceled immediately until further notice.

“Due to the health, safety, and well being of our players, coaches, and support staff we will halt football activities effective immediately until further notice. Games against Blount (9/4) and Saraland (9/11) have been cancelled. We ask for your support during this time and we look forward to being able to restart,” the post states.

Baldwin County Schools superintendent released the following statement:

After consultation with Craig Smith and Athletic Director Scott Rials regarding a dozen new cases of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 among Baldwin County High School athletes from different sports, I have agreed with the principal’s decision to suspend athletic practice and competition in certain sports at Baldwin County High School until September 9th.

As these cases cover several sports, co-ed teams and age groups, we do not see a specific causation. We are aware the coronavirus is in our schools, at our practice fields, within our communities and at home. We do not know if these athletes spread the virus through their contact at practice or through their contact outside of campus but out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff, we will take a break and resume after Labor Day.

As I have said throughout this process, we reserve the right to change or implement new policies as we see fit to protect our students, staff and community. There are no policy changes to announce at this time beyond this one instance at BCHS and I do not expect this will extend to other schools or programs.

I am pleased with how our protocols have worked thus far and we will continue to spray our facilities and implement our standard mitigation protocols while actively monitoring case reports.

Note, due to federal privacy laws, we cannot break down COVID numbers any further than what is provided in our nightly COVID Transparency Report. This only pertains to Baldwin County High School and does not include any other school or athletic groups in the county. We do not have a set number on possible/confirmed cases when making this determination but rather leave it up to the principals and athletic directors to decide what is best for their school and athletes.

Thank you for your time and continued support of Baldwin County Public Schools.

