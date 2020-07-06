Baldwin County Health Department sees increased demand for COVID-19 testing

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Health Department in Robertsdale has noticed the demand for COVID-19 testing picking up in recent days. Due to the increased demand the health department is evaluating staffing and looking at offering patients a list to be placed on if an appointment is canceled.

As of now the Baldwin County Health Department continues to test for COVID-19 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Appointments are required. Both days are booked for this week. You’re urged to call the health department for more information on scheduling.

