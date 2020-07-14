Baldwin County Health Department adds additional COVID-19 testing this week

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Health Department continues to adjust its hours due to the demand for COVID-19 testing in recent weeks. Last week, the facility expanded its hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
On Tuesday afternoon, WKRG News 5 confirmed additional hours have been added to the schedule.
On Wednesday, testing will be available at the clinic location from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Testing will also take place at this location on Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Appointments and pre-screening are still required.
Officials are working on the schedule for next week. We will let you know once more information is released.
