Baldwin County Health Department adds additional COVID-19 testing this week

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Health Department continues to adjust its hours due to the demand for COVID-19 testing in recent weeks. Last week, the facility expanded its hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Tuesday afternoon, WKRG News 5 confirmed additional hours have been added to the schedule.

On Wednesday, testing will be available at the clinic location from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Testing will also take place at this location on Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Appointments and pre-screening are still required.

Officials are working on the schedule for next week. We will let you know once more information is released.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories