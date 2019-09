ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday night in Robertsdale at 5 p.m.

The amusement rides and concession vendors were arriving Monday morning to the Baldwin County Coliseum. Fair Manager Sonny Hankins tells News 5 the Baldwin County Fair is the second oldest in Alabama.

Hankins says the fair will run from Tuesday night through Saturday night. A livestock show will be held at the fairgrounds on Saturday,

For a complete schedule visit their website here.