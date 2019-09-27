Baldwin County child predator sentenced to 30 years in prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 40-year-old Taras Hodivsky, Jr. of Foley will spend the next 30 years behind bars.

Hodivsky pled guilty in Federal Court earlier this summer to advertising and possessing child pornography. Investigators say they discovered thousands of pornographic images and videos of children on two of Hodivsky’s cell phones.

The investigation began after allegations he had sexually abused a 7-year-old girl.

Once he is released he will have to register as a sex offender and be on supervised release for 15 years.

Hodvisky still faces state charges in the case.