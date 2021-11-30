Baldwin County chase ends in crash, search continues for driver

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock tells WKRG News 5 they’re actively searching for a man wanted for violating a domestic violence protection order.
Chief Bullock confirms Elberta Police located 20-year-old Dylan DeJuan Bradley Tuesday night traveling east on Highway 98. Once officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop Bullock says Bradley fled from police. He later flipped his vehicle on Highway 98 east of County Road 87. Bradley fled the crash on foot and has not been located. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the search.
Chief Bullock says the suspect’s girlfriend broke up with him, but he continues to threaten her. He confirms this is what led up to the protection order.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Foley Police. You’re asked to use caution if you see Bradley in the area.