Baldwin Co. schools transitioning from block schedule, several students disappointed

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Superintendent Eddie Tyler has made a push to have all high schools adopt the seven-period class day.

Four schools already operate under that schedule: Baldwin County High School, Robertsdale High School. Elberta High School and Fairhope High School.

The rest of the schools are on the block schedule, meaning students don’t have every class every day, and the classes are 90 minutes instead of 50 minutes.

Senior staff with the Baldwin County Board of Education have been researching the seven-period schedule benefits for about three years, and Tyler believes it is time to implement it.

Several students who currently have the block system disagree. They brought their concerns to the board at a meeting Thursday evening, citing the following concerns: substantially increased workload, not being able to participate in extracurricular activities, less one-on-one time with teachers, and the inability for realistic AP test practice. The video below shows them bringing those concerns to the board.

Regardless, Supt. Tyler says his mind is made up. He wants the rest of the high schools to transition to the seven-period schedule by the fall.

Fairhope Principal Jon Cardwell spoke on behalf on the seven-period system, saying “we now offer more, not less. It is perfect? No. Is the block system perfect? No… You’ve just got to be flexible when you’re planning this.”

