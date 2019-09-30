Baldwin Clean Sweep happening this weekend

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Solid Waste Department is holding Baldwin Clean Sweep this weekend. The annual event allows residents to drop off certain items to areas across the county for free.

Residents who have yard debris, tires, electronics, furniture, appliances, scrap metal, paint and other items will be allowed to visit the Bay Minette Transfer Station, Magnolia Landfill, MacBride Landfill and Eastfork Landfill.

The event will run from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

