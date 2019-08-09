Baldwin chaplain supporting families of El Paso mass shooting

EL PASO, Tx. (WKRG) — At night in El Paso, people are drawn to a growing memorial near a Walmart where 22 people died when a lone gunman opened fire last weekend.

“There’s probably 600 people here right now.” Among them, Baldwin County Chaplain Tony Dickey. We spoke via Skype during another night of mourning for the people of El Paso.

“We know the pain these people go through,” says Dickey. “The emotional, traumatic stress they are under in an event like this that not only affects a family but an entire community city. All the support is needed that can come.”

Dickey has been there for a husband who lost his wife of 22 years. His grief is almost unbearable. “He was in front of crosses just weeping and weeping,” says Dickey. “He is here every night.”

The son of a couple married 61 years and so many more. Dickey is here to provide emotional and spiritual support, but what El Paso has given him is what he will remember most.

“I wish every city and community could see how these people have reacted and responded to this tragedy. It is amazing the love and support they have given each other.”

Eventually, the flowers, balloons and candles will go away but the resilience of El Paso is here to stay.