Baldwin ‘Art for Heart’ silent auction goes virtual

ORANGE BEACH, Ala (WKRG) — The American Heart Association is hosting a virtual silent auction from Wednesday, June 10 at noon through Saturday, June 13 at 8:30 p.m. Donated items up for grabs include trips, services, art, and jewelry.

To register and participate in the bidding, go to https://baldwinartforheart.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse.

The silent auction, live auction, and gala scheduled for April had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

The 28th annual Baldwin “Art for Heart” and Live Auction have been rescheduled for Saturday, September 12 from 5:30 until 9:30 at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach.

For more on the gala and live auction, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/704015780424070/

To see past stories related to the Baldwin ‘Art for Heart’ view below:

Orange Beach couple continues their daughter’s legacy through Baldwin Art for Heart

Art for Heart Gala 2019 event in Fairhope

Preparing for Baldwin County Art For Heart

Baldwin County Art For Heart Gala is a huge success

LATEST STORIES: