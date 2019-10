AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) — A student from Baker High School has won the Miss Alabama Teen USA title. Katie Watts won the title over the weekend in Auburn. Katie is a freshman at Baker and competes in competitive dance. She competed as Miss Mobile Teen USA against 25 other girls from across the state. Katie will now represent Alabama in the Miss Teen USA pageant.

The Mobile County Public School System shared their congratulations on their Facebook page.

