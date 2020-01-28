Bail denied for man accused of killing Huntsville officer

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – A judge has denied bail for a man accused of killing Huntsville police officer Billy Fred Clardy III.

Al.com reports that the ruling came late Monday in the capital murder case against LaJeromeny Brown.

He will remain in the Madison County Jail, where he’s been held without bail since early December.

Prosecutors on Monday said they will seek the death penalty if Brown is convicted.

He’s accused of killing Clardy, a drug task force agent, during a drug stakeout at a home on Dec. 6.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

