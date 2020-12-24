Bad weather, drivers on Alabama state troopers’ radar over Christmas holiday

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WIAT) — With the holiday travel season upon us, the roadways are expected to be filled with drivers and potentially hazardous conditions—even during a pandemic.

According to the AAA, 81 million Americans will drive 50 miles or more during the holidays.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will have extra state troopers patrolling the highways. They say the biggest threat this year is in the forecast.

“The days leading up to Christmas and the new year, they are a festive time. However, this year, there’s a lot of freezing temperatures and rain in the forecast,” said Trooper Joel Hart.

During icy road conditions, accidents are likely to increase. If that happens, it could slow response times for troopers. So it’s wise to be prepared just in case, troopers say.

“Pack you a blanket, a first aid kit, charge your cell phone, maybe some dry foods,” Hart suggested.

Troopers will also be keeping an eye out for those driving under the influence.

“The risk is not worth it… If you’re going to consume alcohol, get a designated driver, call a ride share call a taxi,” Hart advised.

And it’s not just troopers adding extra patrols; local sheriff’s offices and police departments will also be beefing up their presence on Alabama’s highways.