Veterans Voices: Dr. Barry Booth returns to Vietnam on a humanitarian mission

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort dentist and Veterans advocate Dr. Barry Booth traveled back to a place that has become part of his life since he served there with the Navy decades ago, Vietnam.

“This past July was my fourth visit, the first one, of course, was by courtesy of the government,” said Booth.

He was a young Naval officer and dentist during his first tour. But this past July he joined the mission of friend and colleague Dr. Charles ‘Fritz’ Craft of Nebraska who founded ‘East Meets West Dental’ 25 years ago.

“So we went out and treated about 800 kids at an elementary school outside of DaNang.”

Part of their mission was helping to train local people in dental care. Dr. Booth says despite many modern advances since the war, there is still a need for help in certain areas. Much of that help is being provided by veterans who were once adversaries.

“There are many, many veterans and veterans groups that go back to Vietnam to build schools, roads, hospitals, and help,” he said.

What’s fascinating is that on each of his trips, Booth has been able to reconnect with some of the same people he met when he was there during the war.

“I’ve got a picture here of a young kid name Fan Than Quang, right here in the middle.” He showed pictures of one such encounter. “And there he is in 1994 holding the same picture I took of him in 1966,” Booth said. It’s only one example of the people he’s known for decades that are still virtually in the same place, just a little older.

Booth says while the people seem to stay the same, the country itself has changed dramatically especially in major cities like DaNang. It was once just a large village, but that is mostly gone now.

“That has been bulldozed, flattened. but DaNang, our old China Beach now looks like Miami Beach,” he said.