1  of  4
Breaking News
Suspect in El Paso Walmart shooting charged with Capital Murder Suspect in Oregon District mass shooting identified Police: Suspect, 9 others dead, 27 injured in Oregon District mass shooting Police source: 18 killed, multiple injured in El Paso Walmart shooting

Back to school: Thousands of students head back to class

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
R-GENERIC-SCHOOL-CLASSROOM-_1523463750398_39664540_ver1.0_640_360_1530139366193.jpg

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Thousands of students are headed back to school today, including students in Alabama’s largest school district.

Fifty-six thousand students will return to the classroom in Mobile County. It’s also the first day for public school students in Monroe County, Conecuh County and George County, MS.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson will greet students at Dunbar Magnet School on this first day of school. The mayor will join Mobile County Superintendent Chresal Threadgill on the Dunbar campus at 7:30 a.m.

Later this morning, Threadgill will check in on students and teachers at Dodge Elementary school at 10 a.m.

Watch News 5 This Morning for live, team coverage of the first day of school.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories