BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Twenty-eight new school buses have been added to Baldwin County Public Schools’ fleet ahead of the new school year.

The school district, which also added an additional stop sign to its school buses, touted the improvements in a post on Facebook.

Photo: Baldwin County Public Schools



Riders on the buses will also see expanded seating, increased leg room and new lighting for early pickups.

Baldwin County students return to school on August 14.