‘Back The Blue’ boat parade scheduled in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – A Back The Blue Boat Parade will be happening on Labor Day in Orange Beach.

The event urges boaters to show their support for law enforcement officers by joining the parade. The parade is scheduled for 1 p.m.

To learn more about the event you can visit the group’s Facebook page here.

