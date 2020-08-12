Back in school in Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A lot is new as school begins again in Baldwin County from masks, to which way to go, maintaining social distance, health checks with the help of thermal cameras and personal hygiene. “I don’t think many systems in the state could handle what we’re handling, and we’re handling it well,” says Superintendent Eddie Tyler. “I’m proud of our employees and our teachers.”

So far, so good. “No mask issues, faculty is fantastic. They have not seen one child, high school to elementary, without a mask.”

A lot of eyes are watching the third largest school system in the state. Some even using it as a template for how to go back to school. “Our first largest won’t open till the first of September, second largest is being delayed so I guess we’re the big dogs.”

From the cafeteria to P.E, everything is different but Tyler says this “new normal” is not really new at all. “Some of this is a little bit foreign but they’ve been living this ever since last March,” referring to the restrictions in place at big box stores.

A work in progress where mistakes will be made but when that happens Tyler says they will have an answer for that too. “We’re going to mess up. We’re going to fess up and we’re going to get it right.”

Early numbers indicate around 24,000 to 25,000 students have enrolled in traditional school. Virtual classes have gone from 300 students last year to seven thousand this year.

LATEST STORIES