Baby Yoda is not actually Yoda

(CNN)– Baby Yoda exploded into the mainstream last year — but it turns out pop culture may be misinformed.

Producer Jon Favreau created “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” series featuring the adorable little green creature.

But he told USA Today — there is no way the character known as “the child” in the series is a young version of Yoda.

Favreau explained the timeline doesn’t match — because The Mandalorian is set after “Return of the Jedi” — and Yoda died in the original trilogy.

But due to his look-a-like albeit miniature appearance — he earned the name with the help of social media.

Favreau says there are a lot of theories about the creature’s identity — but he’s not giving any hints.

Fans will have to wait until fall 2020 to see if that question is answered.

Meanwhile — baby Yoda toys will hit store shelves this spring.

