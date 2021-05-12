Baby sloth born this week at Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — ‘The Little Zoo that Could’ has a new member to the family, a baby sloth.

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced this week that Silvia, a two-toed sloth in the exhibit gave birth Monday. They have not yet released if the baby is a boy or a girl.

The zoo says the mom and baby are doing well and they will be kept away from the exhibit for a while to get acquainted.

The zoo says in the meantime, visitors can still see “Speedy” the sloth in the Contact Barn as the finishing touches are being made to the new “Jungle Encounter” exhibit.

